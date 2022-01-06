Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 1,235 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $52.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Mizuho started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

