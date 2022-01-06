Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 650 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.55.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $377.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $392.28 and a 200-day moving average of $380.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $261.38 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

