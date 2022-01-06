Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,771 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 29.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 1.5% in the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 5.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in American Express by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP opened at $174.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $189.03. The company has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.42 and its 200 day moving average is $168.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

