Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Stock Position Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $13,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

NYSE:PAG opened at $106.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.09. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $114.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

