Peony (PNY) Hits One Day Volume of $167,643.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $28.81 million and approximately $167,643.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000765 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00037983 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 90,149,499 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

