Perennial Advisors LLC Buys 42 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $241.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.72. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $191.42 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

