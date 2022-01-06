Perennial Advisors LLC Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Amundi acquired a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $157,762,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after buying an additional 400,195 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 4,439.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,281,000 after buying an additional 336,430 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 263,357 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,319,000 after purchasing an additional 254,233 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,296. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.09.

XYL stock opened at $118.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.63 and a 1 year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.