Perennial Advisors LLC Has $6.51 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.9% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.9% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.12 and a 200 day moving average of $122.44. The stock has a market cap of $144.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.70.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

