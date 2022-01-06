Perennial Advisors LLC Purchases 183 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT opened at $363.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $341.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

