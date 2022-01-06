Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the food distribution company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.88.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $685,657. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $195,939,000 after purchasing an additional 823,110 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 80.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,815 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $63,804,000 after purchasing an additional 587,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 519.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,533 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 96,870 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

