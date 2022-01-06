Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,100 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the November 30th total of 365,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 863,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PERI shares. Raymond James started coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Get Perion Network alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 18.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the second quarter worth about $209,000. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PERI stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $762.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.