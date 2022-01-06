Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €215.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €215.00 ($244.32) price objective from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €233.00 ($264.77) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($261.36) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €215.83 ($245.27).

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €216.40 ($245.91) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €207.91 and a 200-day moving average of €193.89. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($154.83).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

