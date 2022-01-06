Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) PT Raised to €245.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €237.00 ($269.32) to €245.00 ($278.41) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.00.

Shares of PDRDY stock opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $47.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.07.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

