Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $7.22 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 37.4% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,711,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $396.47 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $394.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

