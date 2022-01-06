Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 875 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7,389.8% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 62,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 61,557 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $220,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 36,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 29,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,355,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,074,000 after acquiring an additional 215,908 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $89.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.07 and its 200-day moving average is $76.16. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $90.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 25,484 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,026.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239,428 shares of company stock valued at $101,124,408 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

