PFG Advisors Purchases New Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 2,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 3,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $654.89.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $685.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $710.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $659.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $621.89.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

