PFG Advisors Sells 17,821 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 89.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,821 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 78.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119,217 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 121.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 59.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672,246 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GE opened at $99.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.12. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.12 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

