Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $59.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.81.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $55.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.67. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 76,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Pfizer by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 185,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 163,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after buying an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.