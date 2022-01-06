Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 11th (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s (NASDAQ:PECO) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, January 11th. Phillips Edison & Company Inc had issued 17,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $476,000,000 based on an initial share price of $28.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PECO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

Shares of PECO stock opened at $34.14 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.47.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.