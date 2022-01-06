Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $660.07

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 660.07 ($8.89) and traded as high as GBX 669.60 ($9.02). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 659.80 ($8.89), with a volume of 1,166,875 shares trading hands.

PHNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.78) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.65) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 766.33 ($10.33).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 652.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 660.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of £6.57 billion and a PE ratio of -14.34.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

