Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Walter M. Fiederowicz Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 7,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $138,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $19.92.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Photronics by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

