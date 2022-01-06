Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Walter M. Fiederowicz Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 7,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $138,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of PLAB stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $19.92.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th.
About Photronics
Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
