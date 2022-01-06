PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Short Interest Up 60.3% in December

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,800 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the November 30th total of 209,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE PHX opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $73.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.91. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $4.37.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PHX Minerals will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is -16.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $43,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 41,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,434.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 215,179 shares of company stock worth $533,991. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 64.3% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 113.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 611,151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 12.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 54,644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in PHX Minerals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

