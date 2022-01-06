PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 1st

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.5% over the last three years.

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 27,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,902. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,943 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

