PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Down 39.4% in December

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the November 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PGP opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.89. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.56.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
