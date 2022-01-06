PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Down 39.4% in December

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the November 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PGP opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.89. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 1,747.5% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 232,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 220,321 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 27.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 28,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

