PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 1st

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 43.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:PGP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 83,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,163. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.