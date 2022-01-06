PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 1st

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 43.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:PGP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 83,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,163. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89.
About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
