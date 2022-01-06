PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of PFL opened at $10.84 on Thursday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 104.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,317 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

