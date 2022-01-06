Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,077,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $97,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 25.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,114 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 89.9% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,076 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth approximately $96,533,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 43.6% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,547,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,622,000 after purchasing an additional 774,112 shares in the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -606.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

