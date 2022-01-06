Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $51.80

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.80 and last traded at $51.97, with a volume of 102950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -606.63 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.71.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,844,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,898,000 after purchasing an additional 111,280 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,729,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,193,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,578,000 after acquiring an additional 119,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

