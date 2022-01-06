Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Downgraded to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $64.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $72.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PNW. Argus reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim cut Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.59.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $69.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day moving average of $74.38.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.19%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 256.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

