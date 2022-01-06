Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Argus from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PNW. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Guggenheim downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.32.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $70.20. 49,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.38.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

