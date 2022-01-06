Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,100 shares, a growth of 102.9% from the November 30th total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pintec Technology stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 59,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.14% of Pintec Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. 22 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,693. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. Pintec Technology has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.99.

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

