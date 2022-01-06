Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ PPSI opened at $7.78 on Monday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04.
Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter.
Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).
