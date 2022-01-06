Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PPSI opened at $7.78 on Monday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth about $73,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).

