Piper Sandler Increases SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $55.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.12% from the stock’s current price.

S has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $43.61 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The business had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $85,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $5,147,498.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,660 shares of company stock valued at $11,752,518 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth $2,010,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after buying an additional 326,498 shares in the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

