Piper Sandler Weighs in on Methanex Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Methanex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Methanex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. Methanex has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 26.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,718,000 after buying an additional 1,845,523 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,281,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,211,000 after buying an additional 239,169 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 46.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after buying an additional 596,022 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 53.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,473,000 after buying an additional 460,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,304,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,255,000 after buying an additional 56,438 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

