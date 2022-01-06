Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CIO Fernando Mulet Sells 9,018 Shares

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CIO Fernando Mulet sold 9,018 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $70,520.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Fernando Mulet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Fernando Mulet sold 7,416 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $60,588.72.

PLYA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 778,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.07. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLYA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

