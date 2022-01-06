PlotX Hits Market Cap of $2.02 Million (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 6th. PlotX has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $144,486.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlotX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlotX alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00056551 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PlotX

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlotX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlotX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.