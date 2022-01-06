PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $7,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 149.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,801 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,891,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 42.1% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth approximately $58,895,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,351.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 19,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

RY opened at $108.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $80.53 and a one year high of $109.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.85. The company has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.939 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Several research firms have commented on RY. cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. CIBC cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

