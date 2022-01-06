PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 1,634.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,020 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

IYG stock opened at $197.72 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $205.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.40 and its 200 day moving average is $191.57.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.