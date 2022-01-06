PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 50.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Moderna by 200.0% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $215.23 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.12 and a 200 day moving average of $321.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total value of $6,636,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $1,574,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 431,250 shares of company stock worth $124,365,515. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

