PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,396 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 3.6% during the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Teleflex by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Teleflex by 34.9% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Teleflex by 3.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Teleflex by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 34,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $465.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.27.

Teleflex stock opened at $328.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.26 and a 200-day moving average of $366.38. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

