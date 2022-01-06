PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 176,085 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $8,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

NYSE OGN opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average is $32.13. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OGN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.