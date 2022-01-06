PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 17,978 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,978 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $142.92 on Thursday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $155.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.37 and a 200-day moving average of $147.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.