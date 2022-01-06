PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,726 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,899.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $103.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $109.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.277 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.