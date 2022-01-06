PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 52,389 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Shares of XME opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.99. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $48.23.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.