Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Short Interest Update

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 672,300 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 531,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSTX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of PSTX stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.27. 146,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,729. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $391.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -0.57. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin acquired 71,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $512,020.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 18,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $134,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 174,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,673. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $804,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 48.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 79,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 62,314 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

