Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Potbelly alerts:

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $101.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.50 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 754.90% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts predict that Potbelly will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Potbelly news, SVP Adam Noyes bought 5,640 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $29,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Near bought 7,462 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $41,414.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,060,000. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Potbelly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,060,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Potbelly by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,443,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after buying an additional 505,967 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,716,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,820,000. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.