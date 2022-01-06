Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.60 and last traded at $32.60. 10,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 14,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.76.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.15.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

