PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Lowered to C$18.50 at National Bank Financial

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price dropped by National Bank Financial to C$18.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSK. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$19.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.32.

PSK traded up C$0.38 on Thursday, reaching C$14.17. 267,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,398. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.15. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$10.14 and a 52-week high of C$16.48. The company has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

