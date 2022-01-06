Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.90

Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.90 and last traded at C$7.89, with a volume of 20111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.92 million and a P/E ratio of 1.37.

About Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A)

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

