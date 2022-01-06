President Energy (LON:PPC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.01

President Energy Plc (LON:PPC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.03). President Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.94 ($0.03), with a volume of 4,192,208 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.29, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.01.

President Energy Company Profile (LON:PPC)

President Energy Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Argentina, the United States, and Paraguay. It also sells hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as President Petroleum Company PLC and changed its name to President Energy Plc in September 2012.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for President Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for President Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.